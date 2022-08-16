Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $5.59 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.85. 504,398 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.98. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.