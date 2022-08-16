Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $9.72 Million Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 246,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,720,000. Kraft Heinz makes up about 0.7% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. 45,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,398,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,636 shares of company stock worth $1,788,497 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

