Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases Shares of 41,952 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.82. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $309.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.