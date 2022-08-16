Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases Shares of 71,314 iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.86. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

