Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes $5.03 Million Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 79,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EWA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $23.02. 79,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,603. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.