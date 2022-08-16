Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,886. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.57 and a 200-day moving average of $196.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.