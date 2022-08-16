HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Up 6.9% in July

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLVX. Guggenheim started coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,493,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,614,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $12,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,351,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,794,000.

HilleVax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. 56,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.54 and a current ratio of 25.54. HilleVax has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($10.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.68) by ($6.38). Equities research analysts predict that HilleVax will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About HilleVax

(Get Rating)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.