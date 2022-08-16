HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 76.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $398.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 46,592 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 36,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.