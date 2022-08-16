Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at BTIG Research

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 315.22% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.10 price target on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.
Homology Medicines Stock Performance
Shares of FIXX opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 million, a PE ratio of -36.12 and a beta of -0.36. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Homology Medicines
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Homology Medicines
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.
