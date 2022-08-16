Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $16.43 on Friday. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $197.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

In other Hooker Furnishings news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 4,225 shares of Hooker Furnishings stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,014 shares in the company, valued at $942,219.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter worth about $250,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

