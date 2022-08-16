Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2,124.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 53,957 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,192,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $5,052,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 79,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HOPE stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. 9,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,118. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.