Horan Securities Inc. Invests $47,000 in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Sphere 3D by 1,356.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sphere 3D Stock Performance
ANY opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $11.98.
Sphere 3D Company Profile
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.
