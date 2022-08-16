Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Down 10.6% in July

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,470,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 26,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 74,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,964,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,438. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HSTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

