Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Down 10.6% in July

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,470,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 26,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 74,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000.

HST traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,964,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,438. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

