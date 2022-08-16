H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HRUFF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $10.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $13.88.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.