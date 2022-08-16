Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 360,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $30,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,730 shares of company stock worth $1,014,482. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 167,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 59,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 107,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,816. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $273.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

