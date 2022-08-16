Hydro (HYDRO) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Hydro has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $336,963.14 and approximately $4,040.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,861.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003945 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004230 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00128755 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035650 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068620 BTC.
Hydro Profile
HYDRO is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.