Hydro Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Hydro coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hydro has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $339,273.79 and $4,542.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,054.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003950 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00128835 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035889 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00067844 BTC.
Hydro Profile
HYDRO is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.