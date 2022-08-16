Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDMGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Icade from €74.00 ($75.51) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Icade from €81.50 ($83.16) to €68.50 ($69.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get Icade alerts:

Icade Price Performance

CDMGF opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. Icade has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.30.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.