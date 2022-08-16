Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 on September 28th

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Icahn Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Icahn Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 919.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 919.5%.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Stories

