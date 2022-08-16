ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,190,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 21,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 45,692,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571,957 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,602,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,620,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,242,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,811,000 after buying an additional 7,710,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,853,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,302,000 after buying an additional 5,962,580 shares during the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank Price Performance

ICICI Bank stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.35. 10,275,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,843,695. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24.

ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend

ICICI Bank Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

(Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.