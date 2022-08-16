Idavoll Network (IDV) Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036494 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

