IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

IG Acquisition Stock Up 33.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGACW traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,015. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12. IG Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.