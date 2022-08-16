II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Short Interest Update

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

II-VI Trading Up 2.7 %

IIVIP stock traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.00. 438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.20. II-VI has a one year low of $197.73 and a one year high of $305.30.

II-VI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On II-VI

About II-VI

An institutional investor recently raised its position in II-VI stock. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of II-VI Incorporated ( NASDAQ:IIVIP Get Rating ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in II-VI were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

