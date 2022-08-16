Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Jennifer Peppe Sells 5,598 Shares

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $108,657.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,382.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Imago BioSciences Price Performance
IMGO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. 132,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,335. The stock has a market cap of $657.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.