Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Jennifer Peppe Sells 5,598 Shares

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $108,657.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,382.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Imago BioSciences Price Performance

IMGO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. 132,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,335. The stock has a market cap of $657.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Imago BioSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

