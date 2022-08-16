iMe Lab (LIME) Price Down 10.8% This Week

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $492,247.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037323 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.

iMe Lab Coin Trading

