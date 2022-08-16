iMe Lab Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $533,985.00 (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $533,985.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036792 BTC.
About iMe Lab
iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
iMe Lab Coin Trading
