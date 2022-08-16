Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,883. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

