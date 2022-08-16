Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Update

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 564,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Activity at Independence Contract Drilling

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,107,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Independence Contract Drilling stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,114. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 5.41.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

