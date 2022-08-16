Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) COO Sells $150,745.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

INDB stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.08. 140,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $93.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 257.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

