Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Industrial Human Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXH remained flat at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,215. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Industrial Human Capital has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter worth about $152,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter worth about $557,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Human Capital

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

