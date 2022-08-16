Infinity Esaham Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54.00 (INFS)

Infinity Esaham (INFS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Infinity Esaham has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Infinity Esaham coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. Infinity Esaham has a total market capitalization of $37,909.02 and approximately $54.00 worth of Infinity Esaham was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036792 BTC.
Infinity Esaham Coin Profile
Infinity Esaham’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,122 coins. The official message board for Infinity Esaham is medium.com/@esahaminfinity/property-development-ecosystem-first-in-indonesia-using-blockchain-technology-3f6e0105927. The official website for Infinity Esaham is e-sahaminfinity.com. Infinity Esaham’s official Twitter account is @esahaminfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Infinity Esaham Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Infinity Esaham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinity Esaham and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.