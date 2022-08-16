Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,207. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

