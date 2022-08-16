Innova Price Reaches $0.0337 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Innova has a total market cap of $232,585.93 and $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Innova has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

