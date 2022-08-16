Insider Buying: CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CTI BioPharma Stock Performance
CTIC traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,754,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,854. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTIC shares. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
