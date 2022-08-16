Insider Buying: OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Director Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) Director Michael Celano acquired 12,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,085.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. 1,159,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,759. The firm has a market cap of $319.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Further Reading

