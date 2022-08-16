Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Purchases 315,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,880,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,979 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $102,061.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 4,979 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $39,632.84.

On Friday, July 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $41,704.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $41,208.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 2 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $13.98.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 27,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TELA traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 852,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 278.82% and a negative net margin of 116.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TELA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELA Bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in TELA Bio by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 1,166,367 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,762 shares in the last quarter.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

