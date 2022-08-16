Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Purchases 315,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELAGet Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,880,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,979 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $102,061.08.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 4,979 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $39,632.84.
  • On Friday, July 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $41,704.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $41,208.00.
  • On Friday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 2 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $13.98.
  • On Wednesday, June 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00.
  • On Friday, June 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 27,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TELA traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 852,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 278.82% and a negative net margin of 116.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TELA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELA Bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in TELA Bio by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 1,166,367 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,762 shares in the last quarter.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

