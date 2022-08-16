Insider Selling: Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) COO Sells 2,707 Shares of Stock

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Duke Realty Stock Performance

DRE traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,552. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

