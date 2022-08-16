Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Sells 5,577 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,127. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

