Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Sells 5,577 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gartner Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of IT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,127. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.06.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
