Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $398,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,603,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,782,118.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $311,000.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $307,500.00.

INDI stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,590. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

