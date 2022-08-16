Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.14, for a total value of $8,373,610.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 268,082 shares in the company, valued at $195,201,227.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %
O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $742.59. The stock had a trading volume of 473,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,054. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.14.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $754.50.
O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
See Also
