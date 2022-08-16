Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells 9,845 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.1 %

POWI stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.39. 228,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,156. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.26 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

