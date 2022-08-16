Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $433,067.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $419,267.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $421,176.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total value of $420,072.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $411,102.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total value of $421,383.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $417,358.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $390,931.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $381,662.00.

Salesforce stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.59. 3,822,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $188.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.13, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.05.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

