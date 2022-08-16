Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Sells 8,213 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SBA Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,636. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.95 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.03.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

