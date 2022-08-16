Insight Inv LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises about 1.7% of Insight Inv LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Allstate by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Allstate by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.08.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALL opened at $127.76 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

