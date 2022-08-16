Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,400 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 595,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $180,619.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 3.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a market cap of $326.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.57. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.