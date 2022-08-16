Insured Finance (INFI) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $208,085.61 and $5.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,204,148 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

