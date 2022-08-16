Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.83

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 31105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

ITR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.49.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

