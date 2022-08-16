Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.06. 2,127,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.43. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

