Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $7.91 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $58.24 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.91 or 0.00032945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037382 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,271,783 coins and its circulating supply is 255,282,831 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

