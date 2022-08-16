Inverse Finance (INV) Achieves Market Cap of $10.84 Million

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $115.71 or 0.00484453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and $2.36 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00219456 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001478 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009493 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.